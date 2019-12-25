Eidoo (EDO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $118,696.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002728 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance and HitBTC. Eidoo has a market cap of $10.25 million and $118,696.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo launched on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,286,549 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,952,104 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Binance, Ethfinex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

