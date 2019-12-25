Elysian (ELY) Price Tops $0.0005

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $50,668.00 and approximately $590,837.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded flat against the US dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, BitForex and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00182001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.01182211 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00118371 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, YoBit, Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

