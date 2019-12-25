Employers (NYSE:EIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Shares of NYSE:EIG opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Employers has a 12-month low of $39.31 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.58 million. Employers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 138.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 22,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Employers by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

