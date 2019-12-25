Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.40

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $2.68. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 405,525 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.88.

The company has a market cap of $429.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$393.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Ensign Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.76%.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

