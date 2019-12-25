Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Enterprise Diversified Inc (OTCMKTS:SYTE)’s stock price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 12,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 4,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, an Internet service provider (ISP), provides consumer and business-grade Internet access, wholesale managed modem services for downstream ISPs, Web hosting, and various ancillary services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Corporate, Internet Operations, HVAC Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Asset Management Operations.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.