ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ePlus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti cut ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.33.

PLUS stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.25. ePlus has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.35 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, research analysts expect that ePlus will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $84,863.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,897,513.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,242 shares of company stock valued at $630,905. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 357.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 33.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

