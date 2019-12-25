Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) Receives GBX 283 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Equiniti Group PLC (LON:EQN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 283 ($3.72).

EQN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equiniti Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Guy Wakeley bought 10,000 shares of Equiniti Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

EQN traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 211.20 ($2.78). 151,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Equiniti Group has a 12-month low of GBX 169 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 238.20 ($3.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 208.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 213.64. The firm has a market cap of $769.90 million and a P/E ratio of 31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.10.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

