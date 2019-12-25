Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQBK. TheStreet raised shares of Equity BancShares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $473.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Equity BancShares had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity BancShares in the second quarter worth $278,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equity BancShares by 27.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Equity BancShares during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity BancShares (EQBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.