Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.70

Era Group Inc (NYSE:ERA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and traded as high as $10.38. Era Group shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 60,563 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Era Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Era Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Era Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Era Group had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Era Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Era Group by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Era Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Era Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Era Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

