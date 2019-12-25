EveryCoin Market Cap Hits $1.84 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, LATOKEN and IDAX. EveryCoin has a market cap of $1.84 million and $26,150.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.01184372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

