Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RMGGF opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.