Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Exicure in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Exicure stock opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Exicure has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exicure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Exicure during the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Exicure during the third quarter worth about $1,708,000.

Exicure Company Profile

