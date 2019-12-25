ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells $56,720.00 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,041,576.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $7,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,100 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $422,913.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 5,772 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $403,462.80.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $270,411.88.

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $249,371.75.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,726,500.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.01.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ExlService by 100.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.