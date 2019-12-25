Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EYEG opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.40). Equities analysts anticipate that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 605,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $1,887,603.12. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 222,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

