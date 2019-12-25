Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 1.8%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.68), 57,398 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 296% from the average session volume of 14,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 235.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.47.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute organ traumas, vascular damage, and cancer immunotherapy. The company's lead product candidate is Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

