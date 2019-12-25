FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $170.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FDX. Edward Jones lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $2,385,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $1,121,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

