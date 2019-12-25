Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Firan Technology Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09, 226 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

