First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FCBP stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. First Choice Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from First Choice Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other news, Chairman Peter Hui bought 7,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, with a total value of $206,632.92. Also, Director Pravin Pranav purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,265.74. Insiders have bought 10,678 shares of company stock valued at $283,821 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBP. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 679,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 77,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 228,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. 31.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

