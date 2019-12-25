First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) Stock Price Up 5%

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:FCHS) shares shot up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16, 2,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCHS)

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

