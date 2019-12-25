First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRME. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Merchants currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.07. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. Analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other First Merchants news, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $92,227.50. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $205,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,526,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 12.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 72.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.