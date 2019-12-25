First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.26, 19,441 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 34,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 37.3% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,235,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,248,000 after buying an additional 607,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 44,462 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 9.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 278,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the second quarter worth $193,000.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

