Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FLXN opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. The business had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $129,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

