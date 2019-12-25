Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.46

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.46 and traded as high as $43.46. Forrester Research shares last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 3,033 shares.

FORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Sidoti started coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $108.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $36,389.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,072,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,117,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

