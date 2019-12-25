FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Reaches $209.61 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $209.61 million and $2.25 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00029750 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.06155554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023335 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000269 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,037,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,164,963 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

