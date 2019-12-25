FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.36

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.36 and traded as high as $48.61. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 11,726 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

