G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.76

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.76 and traded as high as $11.85. G Willi-Food International shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 2,920 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of G Willi-Food International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $153.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.03% of G Willi-Food International worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

