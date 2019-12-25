Gartner (NYSE:IT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Gartner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Shares of IT stock opened at $153.60 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 12 month low of $120.89 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a return on equity of 40.06% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David K. Mcveigh sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $1,565,474.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,341.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $441,083.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,279.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,228,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

