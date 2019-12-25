Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.54 and traded as low as $1.46. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 4,300 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.54. The company has a market cap of $64.67 million and a P/E ratio of 13.27.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$26.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Geodrill Ltd will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

