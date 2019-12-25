GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

