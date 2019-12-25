Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Trading Up 0.5%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.60 and last traded at $27.58, approximately 4,490 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 124,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 41,382 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

