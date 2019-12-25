Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GSAT opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

