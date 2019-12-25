Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Globus Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) by 101.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of Globus Maritime worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.