Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Graco's shares have outperformed the industry. The company intends to deploy about $100-$105 million for building projects to boost distribution and production capacity. In the long term, the company anticipates gaining from exposure in new markets, product development, global expansion, buyouts and end-user conversion. Its focus on rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks will work in its favor. However, the company expects challenging macro conditions to continue hampering its financials. It now anticipates organic sales to be flat in 2019, down from low single-digit growth mentioned earlier. Sales in the Asia Pacific are predicted to decrease in double digits versus the previously mentioned low single-digit decline. Rising cost of sales and unfavorable volume can also hurt its gross margin.”

GGG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Shares of GGG opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $864,653.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $2,922,039. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC grew its position in Graco by 2,476.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 10.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,061,000 after purchasing an additional 108,640 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Graco by 31.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 818.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 112,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

