Graft Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a market cap of $259,689.00 and approximately $13,120.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Graft has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00633709 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003503 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001758 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

