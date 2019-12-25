Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17, 137,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,919,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05.

Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.49 million during the quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy (NASDAQ:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

