Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.04

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.04 and traded as high as $16.78. Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 3,857 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GHL. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 703.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 227,018 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 312,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 900,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

