Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $136.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAC. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.18.

PAC opened at $119.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.85. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $218.59 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.