H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM-B) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $189.94

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.94 and traded as high as $193.44. H & M Hennes & Mauritz shares last traded at $192.46, with a volume of 1,601,052 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 175 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 190 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 210 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 155 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a SEK 115 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 169.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of SEK 189.19 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 180.14.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

