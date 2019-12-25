Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.05

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.05 and traded as low as $40.00. Hansard Global shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 65,734 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.

About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

