Hardy Oil & Gas (LON:HDY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.49

Hardy Oil & Gas plc (LON:HDY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.00. Hardy Oil & Gas shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 175,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.53.

About Hardy Oil & Gas (LON:HDY)

Hardy Oil and Gas plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in India. It holds a 10% interest in the GS-01 block situated in the Gujarat-Saurashtra offshore basin off the west coast of India; and a 75% interest in the CY-OS/2 exploration block covering an area of approximately 859 kilometers located in the northern part of the Cauvery basin.

