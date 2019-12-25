Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.08

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.08 and traded as high as $20.59. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 3,568 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $397.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $209.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 69.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.