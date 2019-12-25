HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MBOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBOT opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBOT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

