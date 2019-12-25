Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a hold rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.94.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.74 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.65%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 20,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $913,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,421 shares of company stock worth $1,295,728. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $121,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $107,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $94,148,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,929,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

