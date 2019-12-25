Helium Reaches One Day Volume of $9.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Helium has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $171,029.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007092 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001564 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,332,214 coins and its circulating supply is 11,983,834 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

