Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Receives $86.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 62.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $758.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.09. Heska has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

