Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital cut Hi-Crush from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Hi-Crush from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCR opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hi-Crush has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Hi-Crush had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $172.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Hi-Crush’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hi-Crush will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,364.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

