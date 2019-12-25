Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HPTO opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Hopto has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

About Hopto

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

