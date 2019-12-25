HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HUGO BOSS AG/S (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC lowered HUGO BOSS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut HUGO BOSS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. HUGO BOSS AG/S has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $15.24.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

