Hush Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $748.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000613 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi. Hush has a market cap of $347,586.00 and $748.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00380647 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00070918 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00092857 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002462 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001507 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,839,805 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

