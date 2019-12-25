iCo Therapeutics (CVE:ICO) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of iCo Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ICO) traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 57,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 400,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of $10.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:ICO)

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

